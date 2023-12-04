Bike Rider Dies Instantly After Being Hit By Truck In Lagos

A truck on Monday killed a yet-to-be-identified motorcycle rider in Lagos State.

It was gathered that the bike rider who was carrying two uniform men, died instantly.

The accident happened at Alakija area, inward Trade Fair Complex in Ojo part of the state.

Emergency responders are currently at the scene of the accident doing the needful.

It is unclear if the union men also lost their lives in the accident.

But confirming the accident on its Facebook handle, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) said: “An accident involving a flat body body truck and a bike has occured at Alakija.

“Relevant agency are there doing the needful and also emergency agencies have been fully informed for evacuation purpose.

“Efforts aimed at evacuation is ongoing.”