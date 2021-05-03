Bill And Melinda Gates End 27 Years Marriage

35 SHARES Share Tweet

American billionaire and Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, and his wife, Melinda, have decided to end their marriage of 27 years.

The couple announced this in a joint statement on Monday.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” read separate tweets posted on Bill and Melinda’s Twitter accounts.

“Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.

“We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life.”

Bill Gates is currently worth $130 billion and together with his wife they run the Gates Foundation which fights poverty, disease, and inequity around the world.