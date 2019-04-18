Bill Gates Congratulates Buhari On Re-Election

Advertisement

Philanthropist and founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, on Wednesday, congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election.

Speaking in a telephone call, Bill Gates pledged his continued commitment to the progress and prosperity of Nigeria.

A statement issued by the presidency on Twitter read, “earlier this week President @MBuhari received a telephone call from Bill Gates, to congratulate him on his re-Election, and to pledge continued commitment to the success of the administration and the progress and prosperity of Nigeria.”

President Buhari, who thanked Mr. Gates for the call, said, “I‘m very happy the way your projects have touched the life of the average Nigerian.

“The people of this country have given their verdict. This verdict says we have to work hard to meet their expectations. God willing, we will not fail.”

Mr. Gates message comes about two months after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared him winner of the 2019 presidential election.