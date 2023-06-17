Bill Gates To Visit Nigeria Next Week, Set To Meet Leaders & Young Innovators

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Microsoft founder and philanthropist, Bill Gates, will visit Nigeria and Niger next week to have discussions on global health and other pertinent issues with national and local leaders, grantees, foundation partners, young innovators, and others.

Advertisement

Gates, who is the co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will be speaking to national and regional leaders to encourage them to invest in policies that promote innovation and provide equitable opportunity, despite challenging economic conditions.

This was revealed in a statement by the foundation on Saturday.

The visit is part of the Foundation’s commitment to work with African communities and leaders on ways to support innovation that can improve life for its citizens.

Gates and other members of the foundation’s leadership will be learning from partners helping to address polio, anemia, and other health threats; scientists applying research to develop agricultural innovations that will help with food security and climate adaptation; innovators using technology to improve access to financial services; and others working to improve lives in Niger and Nigeria and throughout the continent.

“Gates will also participate in a conversation with students and young leaders to gather insights and share perspectives on how science and innovation can accelerate positive change and contribute to a brighter outlook for Africa.

Advertisement

“The moderated event, Advancing Africa: Unleashing the Power of Youth in Science and Innovation, will be co-hosted by the Co-Creation Hub Nigeria and Lagos Business School and live-streamed across Africa by media partners Africa.com and Channels Television. It will take place at 10 am WAT (Lagos) on 21 June. You can register here to attend virtually.

“The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation believes that solutions to Africa’s greatest challenges can come from within Africa, hence its support for African partners “whose bold ideas and creative approaches have the potential to save lives, improve health, and help families across the continent,” the statement said.