Bill Gates Warns: Don’t Buy Bitcoin Except You Are Rich As Elon Musk

Microsoft Corp. former Chief Executive Officer, Bill Gates, has warned speculators not to buy Bitcoin except they are as rich as Elon Musk.

Gates, rated as the third richest man by the Bloomberg Billionaire Index made the comment following the trends and debates on Crypto-Currency.

Gates said this in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Emily Chang

He said, “Elon has tons of money and he’s very sophisticated, so I don’t worry that his Bitcoin will sort of randomly go up or down.”

“I do think people get bought into these manias who may not have as much money to spare. My general thought would be that if you have less money than Elon, you should probably watch out.”

The CEO of Tesla, Musk, had invested $1.5bn in the digital currency which influenced the price by 76 per cent in February this year.

Bitcoin has surged over 400 per cent in one year to near $60,000 before it shed 13 per cent on Monday following comment by the Tesla boss that the price was high.

In a tweet on Thursday seen by THE WHISTLER, Musk said “I admit to judging books by their cover,” this comes after investing $1.5bn in Bitcoin.