Billionaire Elon Musk Secretly Welcomed Twins With Employee

Billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, reportedly welcomed twins last year with an executive employee at one of his companies, Neuralink.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO had the children quietly with Shivon Zilis, an executive at the neurotechnology company which he co-founded. Neuralink develops implantable brain-machine interfaces.

The twins bring Musk’s total number of children to nine,

According to Business Insider, this was revealed when the paper obtained court documents filed to make the children’s last name Musk, while they kept their mother’s surname, Zilis, as a middle name. The documents were reportedly filed in April of this year and granted in early May.

Zilis began working for both Tesla and Neuralink back in May 2017, and currently holds the position of Director of Operations and Special Projects at Neuralink. Before she began working for Musk’s companies, she worked for a Bloomberg venture capital fund, as well as IBM. She was featured on the Forbes 30 under 30 list for venture capital in 2015.

This is the second set of twins for Musk, who previously had a set of twins with his ex-wife, Justine Wilson, back in 2004. One of the twins, Vivian, formerly known as Xavier, was granted a court request to drop her famous last name and change her gender from male to female. Her name was legally changed from Xavier Musk to Vivian Jenna Wilson.

The court documents state that Xavier listed the reason for the name change as “Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape, or form.”

Musk’s other children with Wilson are a son Nevada, who died as an infant in 2002, and triplet boys Kai, Saxon, and Damian, who were born in 2006.

He also has two other children with musician Claire Boucher, aka Grimes, a son born in May 2021 named X Æ A-Xii (pronounced X Ash A Twelve), and a daughter, named Exa Dark Siderael Musk born in December 2021 through a surrogate.