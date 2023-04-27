Binani: Adamawa Gov Writes Police Command, Seeks Prosecution Of Officials Behind Illegal Declaration Of Governorship Result

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa State Government in a letter to the State Police Command has called for investigation and prosecution of officials behind the illegal declaration of Senator Aishatu Ahmed as the winner of the state’s recent gubernatorial election and the violence that ensued.

The letter was signed by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Afraimu Jingi.

Humwashi Wonosikou, the Chief Press Secretary to the reelected Adamawa Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, revealed this in a press statement on Thursday.

According to Wonosikou, the state government wants the police to prosecute all those found culpable in Binani’s illegal declaration.

Recall that while collation was still ongoing after the recently concluded rerun elections, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Yunusa Hudu Ari, illegally declared the APC candidate winner which resulted in breach of public peace in the state.

“The State Government is worried that Hudu’s action has threatened the hard earned peace that the present administration has built in the last four years,” the statement said.

The state government further said it is ready to support to the police command to arrive at logical conclusion of the investigation.