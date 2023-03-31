Binani Campaign DG Suspended By Adamawa APC

24 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A prominent member of the All Progressives Congress in Adamawa State, Senator Ahmed Hassan Barata, has been suspended by the executives of Ketembere Ward in Shelleng Local Government Area of the state.

Senator Barata is the Director General of the campaign of the APC governorship candidate in the state, Senator Aishatu Ahmed Binani.

The DG was suspended in a letter addressed to him and copied to APC Chairman in Shelleng.

This suspension is coming less than 3 weeks to the April 15 date fixed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a supplementary election in the state.

Binani is contesting against candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Governor Ahmadu Umar Fintiri.

In the letter of suspension made available to journalists on Friday in Yola, the APC Ketembere Ward Executives said they suspended Barata over anti-party activities.

They also accused him of withholding food items sent by Senator Binani to “party faithful” before the election.

They said the resolution to suspend Barata was arrived at during a meeting of the ward executives held on March 27, 2023, in Ketembere.

The letter partly reads “With due regard to all relevant sections of article 21 of the All Progressives Congress constitution 2022 as amended which as well empowers the ward executive committee to take disciplinary measures against any erring members irrespective of his or her status, we the Exco members of this ward, therefore, have resolved in our 27 March 2023 meeting to suspend you.”

Barata’s suspension is the second in two weeks in the state chapter of APC.

Last week, a letter dated 22nd March 2023, said the executives of APC Gwadabwa Ward, in Yola North Local Area, suspended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Gidahyel Mustapha over alleged anti party activities.

The suspension was later overturned by the leadership of the state chapter.