Binani Drags INEC, Fintiri To Court Over Adamawa Governorship Election, Insists Electoral Umpire Can’t Nullify Her Victory

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for the Adamawa governorship election, Senator Aisha Binani Dahiru, has sued the Independent National Electoral Commission, People’s Democratic party and the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

She is insisting that the electoral umpire lacks the requisite power to declare an election in which she was declared winner, null and void.

Binani had on Sunday accepted the result declared in her favour by the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa, though the latter did not read out the actual scores for each candidates.

Yunusa had walked into the collation centre after the supplementary election was suspended on Saturday and announced Binani winner.

But INEC headquarters in Abuja had rejected the exercise, nullified the result and subsequently barred Hudu from the state election.

But in a motion exparte instituted by her lawyers on Monday, Binani sought “an order preventing INEC, its agents from taking any further steps towards the declaration of the winner from the gubernatorial election of Adamawa state held on the 18th of March 2023 and the supplementary election held on April 15 pending the determination of the application for judicial review.”

She further sought the leave of court for an order of prohibition and judicial review in respect to what played out on Sunday after the declaration of the winner of the state election was made.

She’s claiming that the only way to challenge her declaration as winner of the gubernatorial election is through the tribunal, not by an administrative directive from INEC headquarters.

She further accused the PDP and Fintiri of causing “public disturbance” in the state thereby putting undue pressure on INEC.