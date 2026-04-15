Bird Strike Grounds United Nigeria Aircraft, Disrupts Flights

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United Nigeria Airlines operations have been disrupted following a bird strike incident that forced the grounding of one of its aircraft, marking the fifth such occurrence for the airline in 2026.

The airline disclosed that the affected aircraft, a CRJ-900, encountered a bird strike while landing in Abuja on Flight UN0579 from Kano.

The flight had departed the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport en route to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport when the incident occurred.

This was contained in a statement made available on Wednesday by the airline’s spokesperson, Chibuike Uloka.

Confirming the development, the airline said the aircraft was immediately withdrawn from service in line with safety protocols.

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“In line with our strict and uncompromising safety standards, the aircraft has been immediately withdrawn from operations to undergo comprehensive technical inspections and any required maintenance before being returned to service,” the airline stated.

The development is expected to affect flight schedules across the airline’s network.

United Nigeria Airlines, however, appealed for patience, assuring customers that every decision taken prioritises their safety.

“Consequently, some flights across our network may not operate as scheduled; however, safety remains our highest priority. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this unforeseen development may cause to our passengers’ travel plans,” the airline added.

While acknowledging that this is the fifth bird strike incident involving its fleet this year, the airline maintained that all cases have been handled in accordance with aviation standards.

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“Each occurrence has been managed in full compliance with applicable aviation safety regulations and established operational procedures,” the statement read.

The airline further reassured the flying public of its commitment to safe and reliable operations.

The statement stated, “We appreciate the understanding of our valued passengers and reaffirm our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and operational reliability. We will continue to take all necessary measures to optimise our operations and exceed the expectations of our passengers.”