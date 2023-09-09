Bishops Mike Okonkwo, Abioye, Others Attend Pastor Odukoya’s Funeral Service

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The funeral service of the late founding pastor of Fountain of Life Church, Taiwo Odukoya (67 ) held at the church headquarters in Lagos state.

The church auditorium was packed with dignitaries.

The presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo and the first Vice President of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Abioye were in attendance.

Abioye who preached the sermon during the service urged attendees to be mindful of having a good name.

Recall that the Fountain of Life Church had on August 8 stated via its official Facebook page that its founder passed on in the United States.

“The Fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God almighty, announces the passing unto greater glory of our father, teacher, a great servant of the most high God, pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA,” the church stated.

Okonkwo during the Sunday service following Odukoya’s death, told the congregation that he passed on after undergoing a medical procedure in a United States hospital.

Okonkwo played the role of spiritual father and mentor to the late Odukoya.

Recall that in November 2021, Odukoya’s wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya, died after battling cancer.

Nomthi became Odukoya’s wife after the death of his first wife, Bimbo – a leading relationship speaker.

Bimbo was involved in a plane crash.