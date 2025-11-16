BIU Pips UNIJOS To Win 2025 NUGA Games

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Benson Idahosa University emerged as the winner of the 27th Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) after pipping the University of Jos to the top position on the medals table.

The Benin-based institution won 25 gold, six silver, and three bronze medals to win the tournament, which ended University of Port Harcourt’s decade-long dominance of the games.

University of Port Harcourt had dominated the Games since 2011, winning every edition since then to further establish their dominance in the Institutional tournament.

However, the University did not participate in the 2025 edition of the games, opening up the opportunity for a new champion to emerge.

Hosts University of Jos finished second despite winning more medals as they ended the games with 18 gold, 15 silver, and 17 bronze for a total of 50 medals, but they missed out of the top position because Benson Idahosa University won more gold medals.

University of Benin won 34 medals overall with 15 gold, nine silver, and 10 bronze medals to finish third.

Delta State University occupied the fourth position with 12 gold, 17 silver, and three bronze medals for a total of 32 medals.

Lagos State University finished third with 10 gold, 14, silver, and 15 bronze medals for a total of 39 medals.

University Of Ibadan won nine gold, 13 silver, and 14 bronze to finish in sixth, Ahmadu Bello University garnered eight gold, eight silver, and 10 bronze to end up in seventh.

University of Uyo, Tai Solarin University of Education, and University of Abuja completed the top 10 with 20, 14, and 12 medals respectively.

Benson Idahosa University earned N2m in prize money for topping the medal table. The University of Jos followed with 18 gold and 50 medals, receiving N1.5m while the University of Benin secured third place with 15 gold and 34 medals, taking home N1m.

The first NUGA games were held at the University of Ibadan in 1966.