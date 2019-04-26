Advertisement

Harvard university has denied granting admission to American model and entrepreneur, Angela Renée White popularly known as Blac Chyna into their Harvard business school online.

According to TMZ, the university has reached out to them claiming they have no knowledge of Blac Chyna’s admission stating that the viral admission letter is fake.

TMZ also revealed that Blac Chyna’s decision to get into Harvard was hatched by a PR firm that offered to do all the work and even get to take a picture of her wearing a Harvard hoodie for a price.

TMZ added that Blac Chyna got wind of the course through an email sent to her team by Christian Emiliano, who refers to himself as Social Media Renaissance Man.

“Our team will complete all the course work for you, all you have to do is take one test (we will provide you the study guide) and then take credit for the program,” the mail read. Once completed, Chyna could add Harvard education to her resume and improve her brand.

Photo: Getty Images

Recall that, the news of Blac Chyna being admitted into the prestigious Harvard University for one of its business online course went viral barely 24hours ago.

The reality star posted her admissions letter, inviting her to take a course called Business Analytics teaching students how to interpret data and make savvy business decisions.

Blac Chyna is expected to take part in classes which are expected to last for 40 hours in 8 weeks.

She wrote: “I am working to be the best me. Where I’m at now is a stage of realization and growth! I want to be great for myself and my kids. School is going to help me take things up a couple of notches. People are always talking about me, might as well talk about the good. I’m excited for the next chapter,” she said.