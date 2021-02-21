BLACK SUNDAY: Buhari, Lawan Condole With Families Of Victims Of NAF Plane Crash

56 SHARES Share Tweet

– Fani-Kayode Calls For Thorough Investigation

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the commitment of the federal government to ensure the safety of Nigeria’s airspace following Sunday’s crash of a Nigeria Air force (NAF) plane, insisting that it remains a top priority of his administration to safeguard the country’s aeronautic integrity.

The President also mandated relevant authorities to investigate the tragedy.

A statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, said that Buhari is deeply saddened by the fatal crash of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft that claimed the lives of seven personnel.

“On behalf of the Federal Government, President Buhari extends heartfelt condolences to family members, friends and colleagues of those who died as a result of this tragedy,” he stated.

The statement added that the President joins the Nigerian Air Force, the military and other Nigerians in mourning the unfortunate loss of the dedicated and courageous personnel, who died in the line of duty.

He prays that God will comfort the bereaved families and nation, and grant the souls of the departed peaceful rest.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, also condoled with the families of those killed in the crash of the NAF airplane which developed engine problems on a return mission to Niger State over the abduction of the Kagara School Children by bandits.

In a condolence message, Lawan expressed his shock and sadness over the tragic news.

In a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, the Senate President also commiserated with the Nigerian Air Force and charged the authorities to reinforce their safety measures against future occurrence.

Similarly, the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has call for thorough investigation into the airforce plane crash in Abuja.

The former minister in a statement, said that “the plane crash that took the lives of seven of compatriots in Abuja today (Sunday) was a sad and horrific tragedy of monumental proportions.”

He prayed for the souls of the departed.