Blackout As Nigeria’s Electricity Grid Collapses For Sixth Time This Year

Nigeria’s electricity grid has collapsed again making it the sixth time the country would be plunged into darkness this year.

The federal government blamed the latest drop in electricity generation in the country to partial shutdown of a gas plant.

The shutdown has caused power outage across the country.

The government said the Oben gas plant collapsed and failed to generate supply.

The Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, said this in a statement on Saturday signed by his Spokesperson, Isa Sanusi.

The statement reads, “Dear Esteemed Customers, we regret to inform you of the significant drop in load allocation to our network which has led to massive load shedding.

“Kindly bear with us as we are currently working with our TCN partners for a swift resolution.

“We wish to notify the public that Seplat Energy Plc has mobilized equipment, material and personnel to site with a view to expediting the restoration of normal gas supply to the affected power plants.

“We have been assured that the repair work would be concluded this weekend and normalcy will be restored. While pleading with electricity consumers with the current state of supply, we wish to assure the general public that efforts are being made for a sustained improvement of supply across the country.”

Sanusi said the incident occurred at a time when other power plants operating on other gas sources are undergoing planned maintenance and capacity testing.