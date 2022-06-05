‘Blasphemy’: FCT Minister Calls For Arrest, Prosecution Of Ahmad Usman’s Killers 

The FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, has condemned the killing of one Ahmad Usman over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.

Bello said no one has the right to take laws into their hands no matter the circumstances or perceived level of provocation.

Usman was killed and burnt to death on Saturday, June 4, 2022, in the Lugbe area of Abuja.

Speaking in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Sunday, the FCT minister said the government will no longer tolerate any form of mob attack on residents.

He called on the security agencies to ensure that all those who participated in the act are apprehended and prosecuted.

The Minister reminded residents that the FCT was founded on the premises of national unity, peace, and love for the country and fellow countrymen, adding that the Lugbe incident contradicts them.

Bello further assured residents of their safety at all times and urged them to go about their lawful businesses without fear of molestation.

He called for cooperation of residents in securing their communities by reporting to the security agencies whenever suspicious persons or actions are identified.