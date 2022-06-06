Blasphemy: Police Arrests 15 Suspects Linked To Abuja Killing, Fail To Disclose Identities

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command on Monday said at least 15 suspects have been arrested in connection with the gruesome killing of the late Ahmad Usman by irate religious fanatics in Abuja.

Usman, a member of a vigilante group was attacked and burnt to death by a mob on Saturday for reportedly making remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

The Police in a recent statement said the arrest of the suspects followed an ongoing investigation into the “incident and circumstances” that led to the killing of the deceased.

The statement signed by the Command’s Spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, however did not reveal the identity of the suspects.

The Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, in the statement assured that the Command would get to the root of the matter and bring all the perpetrators to book.

The CP while calling for calm, reiterated that justice would be served in the matter.

Recall that the angry mob at the Federal Housing Estate of Lugbe, a satellite town in Abuja set ablaze a member of a vigilante group guarding the Timber market of the estate.

The incident occurred when the vigilante group were on the lookout for those loitering the market in the early hours of the morning.

Some residents who were reportedly caught, pleaded to the operatives of the security outfit to release them in the name of Allah, but the deceased responded with a blasphemous remark.