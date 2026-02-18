Blocking Courts From Election Cases Could Let Malpractices Go Unchecked, Says Adeyanju

Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, has warned that any move to prevent the judiciary from adjudicating election disputes would undermine Nigeria’s constitutional democracy and allow electoral fraud and irregularities to thrive unchecked.

Adeyanju grounded his position in the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, specifically Sections 6, 239, and 285, which vest election tribunals and appellate courts with the authority to determine disputes arising from governorship and presidential elections.

“Under the Sections 6, 239 and 285 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), election tribunals and appellate courts are expressly vested with authority to adjudicate disputes arising from governorship and presidential elections,” he said.

According to him, any suggestion that courts should refrain from determining election outcomes amounts to asking the judiciary to abandon its constitutional duties.

“To suggest that courts should not ‘determine who wins elections,’ is to effectively suggest that courts should abandon their constitutional responsibilities,” Adeyanju stated.

He referenced the landmark Supreme Court decision in Lakanmi v. Attorney-General (Western State), noting that the apex court had previously rejected attempts by the military government to shield its actions from judicial scrutiny.

“In Lakanmi v. Attorney-General (Western State) (1971) 1 All N.L.R. 225, the Supreme Court firmly rejected efforts by the military government to shield its actions from judicial scrutiny,” he said.

Adeyanju clarified that courts do not conduct elections but are constitutionally empowered to interpret whether electoral processes comply with the law.

“The courts do not conduct elections; they interpret whether elections were conducted in accordance with the law. If they were to step aside, it would imply that electoral fraud and irregularities will go unchecked,” he warned.

He argued that Nigeria’s political environment makes judicial oversight indispensable, citing recurring misconduct by political actors and institutions.

“The reality of Nigeria’s political culture makes judicial intervention indispensable. Politicians, political parties and even INEC are, too often, badly behaved. Without the intervention of the judiciary, injustice would be cemented as victory,” Adeyanju said.

The activist further pointed to past instances where judicial rulings altered electoral outcomes, restoring what he described as stolen mandates.

“It was the courts that restored the mandates of politicians like Adams Oshiomhole, Rotimi Amaechi, Olusegun Mimiko, and Peter Obi. These leaders would not have assumed office but for the intervention of the judiciary.

“The problem, therefore, is not that courts determine the outcome of elections; it is that political actors keep creating circumstances that require their intervention!” he said.

While acknowledging concerns about judicial compromise, Adeyanju emphasized that the solution lies in reforming and strengthening the judiciary rather than stripping it of its constitutional powers.

“Reforms of our justice system is extremely necessary to eradicate judicial compromise in electoral cases and strengthen the integrity of the judiciary but not stripping the courts of jurisdiction.

“An impartial and merit-based appointment process for judges will bolster the confidence of the public in the adjudication of electoral matters. We need better judges not fewer judicial powers,” he said.

He stressed that, “In a constitutional democracy, courts are the last line of defense against arbitrariness. Weakening the courts will do us no good.”