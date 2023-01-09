Blue Line Rail: Lagos State Govt Takes Delivery Of Two New Train Sets

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ahead of commissioning for commercial operation, the Lagos State Government has taken delivery of two new train sets for the Blue Line rail.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this on Monday, said that the passenger trains have been cleared at the port of entry.

“These passenger trains have been cleared at the port of entry, and have been moved to the National Theatre station where they have been lifted onto the elevated rail tracks.

“I am indeed glad to inform the good people of Lagos that with the arrival of these train sets, we’re on course with our plans to change the face of rail transport system in Lagos State,” Sanwo-Olu said via his social media handles.

THE WHISTLER had in December reported that the Governor led members of his cabinet, the State House of Assembly, and journalists to take the first trip aboard the electric-powered Blue Line rail infrastructure, from the National Theatre Station to the station in Marina.

The test-run was for the first phase of the project, spanning 13 kilometres and extend from Mile 2 to Marina, covering five stations.

Sanwo-Olu also informed at the event that the newly completed rail project is now ready for commissioning this month by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The rail line, which begins operations after further test running, is expected to move 250,000 passengers daily.