Bob Risky Silent As Bill To Jail Him, Other Cross-Dressers Introduced At House Of Reps

A bill seeking to jail cross dressers in Nigeria has been introduced at the House of Representatives.

The bill seeking an amendment to the Same-Sex (Prohibition) Act, 2013, will prohibit cross-dressing in the country.

Sponsored by the lawmaker representing Toro Federal Constituency in Bauchi State, Muda Umar, the bill which was read for the first time on Tuesday proposes a six months jail term for offenders.

The likes of Okuneye ‘Bob Risky’ Olanrewaju and James Brown are some of the cross-dressers that would be affected if the bill is eventually passed and signed into law. Bob Risky and his fellow cross-dressers have yet to react to the bill.

Subsection 3 of the proposed amendment provides thus:

“(1) Cross-dressing whether done publicly is prohibited.

“(2) A person shall be deemed to have committed the offence publicly where it is published or displayed publicly notwithstanding that it was committed privately or in a place that would have ordinarily been described as private.

“Provided that this section of this Act shall not apply to cross-dressing in the course of a stage play or any bonafide public entertainment.

“A person engaging in cross-dressing is guilty of an offence and liable to imprisonment of 6months or a fine of five hundred thousand naira.”