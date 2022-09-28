Bodies Of Four Friends Killed Inside Gwarinpa Residence Were Not Mutilated – FCT Police

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed the killing of four people in the Galadima area of Gwarinpa, Abuja, by unknown Men.

The command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday.

According to FCT Police PRO, a man identified as James Anp was killed alongside three others in the area located in the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

It was earlier reported that a Nigerian singer Chop Boii, also known as Sempe, was among those killed alongside his producer, in a house with their fingers chopped off and their blood used to write on the wall.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the deceased left home with his friends on 25 September and never returned

But speaking to this website, Adeh said their findings didn’t reveal whether the deceased was a musician or not.

She said, “I don’t know about any Nigerian musician, but a case of a missing man was reported at Galadima division, Gwarinpa on 27 September.

“It’s a case of homicide. The man’s wife by name Queen reported that the husband (James Anp) left home on 25 September with his friends and didn’t return.

“When she led us to the friend’s place, we found the man’s body alongside three others who were believed to be his friends.

“Contrary to the report making rounds, none of their bodies were mutilated. Investigations are ongoing, and we are yet to get the identity of the three others because Queen identified her husband.”