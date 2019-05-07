Advertisement

Members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect are said to have demanded N200 million ransom for the release of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member and other members of the Living Faith Church a.k.a Winners Chapel they recently kidnapped.

The corps member, Ibrahim Amuta, and the other Winners Chapel members had been reportedly kidnapped on Monday by the insurgents while en route Chibok in Borno State to evangelize and deliver relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Among those kidnapped by the insurgents was a Living Faith Church pastor identified as Pastor Oyeleke.

One Success Ezeanya, who is Amuta’s housemate, broke the news on Twitter on Monday: “Abraham Amuta is a corps member serving in Maiduguri. He was abducted by Boko Haram two weeks ago. He went for evangelism with a pastor from his church – Living Faith. He is an only son. Let’s not forget him in our prayers.

“He is a Batch B, stream 1 corps member serving in Maiduguri, Borno State. It’s been over two weeks now since he went missing in Maiduguri. Some people claiming to be Boko Haram have called and claimed to have abducted him. Please retweet until the Federal Government sees this,” he had tweeted.

Ezeanya, who later spoke to Punch on the incident, said a member of Living Faith Church in the state told him that the insurgents have contacted the church and corps member’s family and are demanding N200 million ransom.

“I haven’t heard anything from AB’s family members. I think they are communicating directly with the church, so I have not heard anything directly from them. I know he is the only son; I don’t know if he is the only child. According to one of the church members, Boko Haram asked for a ransom of N200m,” he told the news medium.