Boko Haram : Excitement As Army Chief Moves To Redeploy Troops

Soldiers serving in the Operation Lafiya Dole and other army commands have expressed joy as the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, moves to redeploy many of them who have overstayed.

In an move to boost the fighting spirit of troops in the North East, Attahiru, has ordered the redeployment of soldiers on the frontline.

This move came few days after the army chief assured troops of regular redeployment to avoid overstaying for operations.

THE WHISTLER was informed by sources at the army headquarters that the order came after the COAS’s promise to look into the issue of soldiers overstaying for operations.

Attahiru said the move is aimed at bringing the best out of personnel, especially those who have spent years without seeing their families.

Speaking to The WHISTLER on Tuesday, some of the soldiers in Borno State expressed enthusiasm at the new order by the COAS.

A corporal said: ” This is the best thing that has ever happened to us recently. “

Sergeant Emmanuel Ogaba, who also spoke to this website, explained that he had spent over six years in Maiduguri without seeing his family.

In his word: “Today, my cup of joy is filled to the brim, at least I can see my family again because they thought I am dead. My special thanks to the COAS, I call him talk and do army chief “

Ogaba added that the compilation of names of personnel are ongoing.

He revealed that some have spent over nine years in Maiduguri without been redeployed.