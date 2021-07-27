Boko Haram Releases Photos Of Kidnapped Soldier, Civil Servants

Suspected Boko Haram members have revealed the identities of a soldier and three civil servants reportedly abducted along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway on Sunday.

The soldier, two members of staff of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and an official of the Yobe State Government were said to have been kidnapped by terrorists disguised in military fatigue.

The insurgents had reportedly blocked the highway.

On Monday, the terrorists released the images of the victims as well as their identity cards.

The photos showed that two of the I.D. cards belonged to Mai Lalle and Mustapha, who are staff of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

Another belonged to LPCL Oyediran Adedotun of the Nigerian Army, but THE WHISTLER could not verify the designation and organization of the bearer of the fourth I.D card (Ali Shehu) in the photos published by The Nation.

The authorities of the Nigerian Army are yet to comment on the incident.