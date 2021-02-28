Boko Haram’s Landmine Injures TCN Staff On Site In Borno State

47 SHARES Share Tweet

No fewer than two staff of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) have been severely injured when their vehicle ran on a landmine allegedly laid by Boko Haram terrorists at Mainok in Kaga Local Government Area of Borno State, setting off a huge blast.

PRNigeria reported that the blast occurred when a team of engineers from the TCN and Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) were on their way to some sites to work on damaged facilities and restore electricity in Maiduguri and environ.

However, the injured staff were evacuated to Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for medical attention.

The report attributed the attack to leaked pictures on the activities of the TCN officials on social media towards the restoration of electricity in the affected areas of the state.

Recall that the consistent attacks on electricity facilities by the terrorists have disrupted the power supply to Maiduguri and some parts of the state in the last one month.