Bolaji Explains Why She Retired From Badminton Championship Final

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigeria’s para-badminton star Eniola Bolaji has opened up on the reasons behind her retirement in the final of the Indonesia Para Badminton International on Sunday.

Bolaji was forced to retire in the final of the Women’s Singles SL3 category due to injury but she was able to secure a silver medal.

She retired when the score was 20-16 in favour of her opponent in the first set.

The world number two took to social media on Monday to explain the reasons behind her decision to withdraw.

Bolaji wrote on X: “Due to some unforeseen circumstances, I had to retire from the final match after giving it my all. It wasn’t an easy decision, but sometimes our bodies remind us that we’re only human.

“I truly appreciate every one of you for the endless love, encouragement, and support it means more than words can express. I’m praying for a quick recovery and can’t wait to come back stronger, better, and more focused. The journey continues, and the best is yet to come. Thank you for always believing in me.”

Advertisement

Bolaji has enjoyed a stunning year in 2025, playing six finals so far and breaking numerous records.

She is the first African to win a badminton medal at the Olympic Games or the Paralympics. She also won bronze in Paris 2024 after beating Ukraine’s Oksana Kozyna in straight sets 2-0 (21-9, 21-9).

Bolaji is the first African to medal in the sport at either Olympics or Paralympics, winning Bronze in the women’s SL3 singles at the Games in Paris 2024.