Bolanle Raheem: Lagos Court Remand Killer Cop In Ikoyi Prison

The Assistant Superintendent of Police, Drambi Vandi, attached to the Ajah Division in Lagos who killed the legal practitioner Bolanle Raheem has been remanded in the Ikoyi Correctional Centre on Friday.

Vandi’s appearance at the Magistrate Court in Yaba followed a murder charge filed by the Lagos State Attorney-General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN.

The charge read: “That you ASP Drambi Vandi on the 25th day of December 2022, at Ajah Road, along the Lekki Expressway, Lagos, unlawfully killed one Omobolanle Raheem by shooting the deceased in the chest contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”

The Attorney-General who appeared before the court applied for the remand of the defendant according to section 264 of the Administration of Criminal Justice of Lagos, 2015.

Onigbanjo prayed before the Chief Magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun that the remand is to enable the police to conclude its investigation on the murder case.

Olatunbosun granted the request and ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Director of Public Prosecution, Jide Martins for legal advice.

The Chief Magistrate, thereafter adjourned the hearing to January 30 to await legal advice.

Recall that the Police Service Commission suspended the killer cop on Thursday following the recommendation of the Inspector General Police, Usman Alkali Baba.