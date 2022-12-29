Bolanle Raheem: PSC Approves Suspension Of Killer Cop

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the immediate suspension of the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Drambi Vandi over the killing of Bolanle Raheem on Sunday.

Advertisement

The approval followed the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba on Wednesday to suspend the officer with immediate effect.

The PSC in a letter to the IGP, signed by its acting Chairman Justice Clara Ogunbiyi said the commission has “carefully examined the facts of the case, observations and recommendation concerning allegations against the officer and approved the suspension of the officer from duty with immediate effect.”

The letter titled “Re-Request of Suspension from Duty: AP/ NO 134901 ASP DRAMBI Vandi ” with reference No. AP 134901/fs/FHQ/ABJ/9 was dated December 28.

“The Commission also directed that the final investigation into the matter is concluded to enable the Commission take further necessary action,” a statement signed by the PSC’s spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani noted.

Vandi had fired at Raheem’s vehicle after flagging them down along the Ajah under-bridge area of Lagos State, which led to her death on Christmas day.

Advertisement

The commission had earlier condemned the “unprovoked killing of the lawyer” while demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Commission also called for proper training of police personnel on weapon management.