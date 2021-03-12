Bolt Drivers Protest Murder Of Colleague In Abuja

34 SHARES Share Tweet

Drivers of e-hailing platform Bolt, in Abuja, are holding a protest over the gruesome murder of one of their colleagues.

One of the drivers who spoke to our Correspndent said the deceased, Ezekiel Akinyele Oshogame,

who drove a Toyota Corolla salon car, was murdered on Wednesday in kubwa expressway.

According to him, the murder made him to know that the management of Bolt does not care about the welfare of its drivers.

He also lamented that the current customer profiling method by Bolt puts their members in harm’s way.

Recall that the bolt drivers in 2020 called for a review in charges for services, commissions, and proper profiling of users.

The drivers insisted that charges for services in Abuja remain the lowest when compared with other cities in the country.

The Admin of the bolt drivers who spoke to THE WHISTLER said they:re hoping the police will be able to intervene quickly in the matter before it gets out of hand.

“We will meet with the commissioner of police today and the outcome of the meeting will determine our next steps.

“We are trying to get a police extract, and if we don’t get our damand today then we will plan to March to the streets.”