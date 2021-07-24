Boma Is First Housemate To Enter Revamped BBNaija House

The 2021 edition of the BBNaija reality TV show officially kicked off on Saturday, July 24 at exactly 7:30pm.

The first housemate to go into the revamped Big Brother Naija House is Boma Akpore.

Boma is a masseuse and a mixologist who promises to keep it unpredictable.

The second housemate is Saga, Saga is an engineer whose motto is “positive vibes only” And the third housemate is Yousef.

Yousef from Jos Town is looking forward to making friends in Biggie’s House.

The fourth housemate is Pere. Pere calls himself a natural born drama king.

Next was Whitemoney, Niyi, Yerins, Jay Paul, Emmanuel, Sammie and Cross.

The revamped BBNaija season 6 House comes with a mezzanine floor measuring over 200sqm.

This is in addition to the original House, which measures about 1800sqm with an additional 250sqm for support building services such as the presenter and artistes’ lounges and an art room where all the props for the arena games are made.

This mezzanine floor features a brand new indoor games lounge with a trophy cabinet, a private executive lounge accessible only at specified periods and a royal Head of House room measuring over 50sqm.