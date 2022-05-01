Bomb threat: Despite DSS Warning, No Security Around Worship Centres

Despite the warnings by the Department of State Service of plans by terrorists to bomb some places of worship and other critical infrastructure, most religious organisations within the Federal Capital Territory have failed to put in place adequate security measures that will protect worshippers from potential attacks.

Recall that the DSS had raised an alarm over plans by criminals to detonate explosives as well as attack public infrastructures, worship places, and relaxation centres in soft and hard target areas of the country.

The DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, had in a statement, said his organisation had uncovered a plan by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance to launch further attacks on critical infrastructure.

He had said, “the Department of State Services hereby draws public attention to plans by criminal elements to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of IED attacks on soft and hard targets in parts of the country.

“Though there are already reported cases of such incidents in some areas, the Service has uncovered a ploy by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance among themselves with a view to launching further attacks on critical infrastructure and other frequented public places like worship and relaxation centres, especially during and after the holidays and festive celebrations

“The objective is to achieve some self-serving interests as well as cause fear among the citizenry. The Service, however, recalls its earlier warning that some groups and individuals were plotting to stoke violence in the country.

“Following these, patrons, owners and managers of aforementioned public places are advised to be wary of this development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats.

“While the Service is committed to the disruption of this trend and pattern of violent attacks, it will continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are emplaced in order that public peace and order are not jeopardised.”

But findings by THE WHISTLER showed that while some worship centres did not make any attempt at beefing security around their facilities as advised by the DSS, others just maintained their routine security checks without making deliberate attempts at effectively scrutinizing the vehicles that were allowed into their premises.

Some of the worship centres visited are Methodist Church of Nigeria, Living Faith Church, ECWA Church, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Solid Rock, COZA, Assemblies of God Church and First Baptist Church among others.

It was gathered that some of the branches of these churches within the Phase 3 and Phase 4 area of Kubwa, a suburb part of the FCT had no extra security presence aside from the regular arrangement implemented by the churches.

In the Gwarinpa Federal Housing Estate environs, security presence at worship centres within thar area did not improve as churches were seen with little or no security presence.

Although a patrol team from the Galadima Police Division was sighted around its jurisdiction, churches around the first and third avenue of the estate, including Presbyterian Church, ECWA, Assemblies of God and COZA respectively had the same regular security presence.

Assemblies of God Church, 3rd Avenue Gwarinpa, FCT

Evelyn Garden, 3rd Avenue Gwarinpa

Coma, 3rd Avenue Gwarinpa

Similarly, in the Garki area of the FCT, there were also no extra security measures or directives deployed around the First Baptist Church located in the axis.

In the Jahi area of the Capital city, only a police van positioned outside the main entrance of the Living Faith Church with two officers wielding weapons were sighted.

It was learnt that the Jahi branch of Living Faith Church took some precautionary measures such as scanning of bags as well as the use of a walkie-talkie for internal communication synergy.

The presiding cleric was said to have urged members of the church to be security conscious while asking those within the armed forces to help with their wealth of experience in securing the church.

The FCT Police Commissioner Sunday Babaji had on Friday ordered the deployment of an undisclosed number of officers ahead of the Ramadan celebration.

The commissioner had assured FCT residents of robust security architecture including watertight security at all places of worship and their environs; effective foot and vehicular patrol to parks, and recreational, and entertainment centres.

He had also assured that there will be heavy deployment of traffic personnel to strategic points to ensure a free flow of traffic.

But our correspondents sighted none from the Airport junction area of the city to the popular Jabi/Utako area.