Boost For Aba As Gov Otti Appoints Special Assitant On Industrial City, 21 Others

The long awaited focus on revamping Aba, a key manufacturing city in Abia State and Nigeria in general, has begun as Governor Alex Otti of Abia State appointed a Special Assistant on Aba Rejuvenation.

Aba, regarded as potential manufacturing hub for Africa, yields billions of naira to the state government annually.

Revenue from shoe manufacturing alone yields N640 billion every year, according to the Secretary of the Association of Leather and Allied Industries of Nigeria, ALAIN, Ken Anyanwu.

A 2016 report revealed that Aba-based dealers in leather and garment fabrication recorded sales in excess of N1 billion while exporting 1 million pairs of shoes every week to West African countries, making it the highest grossing business hub in Africa.

There are over 80,000 leather makers in Aba, creating the largest job market in the continent with ancillary jobs 50% more according to various reports including the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN, which said the industry can create 59.647 million jobs and add 50% to the country’s gross Domestic Product, GDP.

If the industrial revamping envisaged by the governor is realised, Aba is expected to contribute 70% of the state internally generated revenue and become Nigeria and Africa’s business hub.

It’s in the realisation of this that Otti has appointed Uche Ukeje as his Senior Special Assistant on Aba Rejuvenation.

The governor has also appointed the Chairman of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Lagos State chapter, Ikechukwu Uwanna, as his Special Assistant on Legal Matters.

The two appointments form part of the 22 appointments announced by his Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Ukoh.

Others announced alongside their portfolios are Michael Akpara – Special Adviser on Finance; Professor Uche Eme Uche – Special Adviser on Education; and Professor Joel F. Ogbonna – Special Adviser on Petroleum and Energy.

Also are Dr. Clifford Agbaeze – Senior Special Assistant on Agriculture; Mr Chimereze Okigbo – Special Adviser on Internally Generated Revenue; and Mr. Uche Mark Nwosu – Chief of Protocol who have all been appointed.

Others include Mr. Dodoh Okafor – Special Assistant on Public Communication; Mr. Uzor Nwachukwu – Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Mr. Kingsley Anosike – Special Adviser on Planning and Strategy; and Mr. Uzoma Nwagba – Senior Special Assistant on Digital Economy and SME.

Rev Father Dr. Christian Uche Anokwuru – Special Adviser on Policies and Interventions; Mrs Ifeoma Thomas – Special Assistant on Vulnerable Groups and Poverty Alleviation; Pastor Dike Nwankwo – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties; and Mr Okey Kanu – Special Adviser on Strategic Communication were also announced.

The rest are Dr (Mrs.) Betty Emeka-Obasi – Senior Special Assistant, Special Duties; Mr Chinedu Ekeke – Senior Special Assistant Youth and Sports Development; Mr Chuka Ofili – Senior Special Assistant, Domestic; Hon Luke Ukara Onyeani – Senior Special Assistant on Legislative Matters; Navy Commander Macdonald Ubah (Rtd) – Special Adviser on Security; and Dr Chimezie Ukaegbu – Special Adviser on Trade and Commerce.