Boris Johnson Reacts As King Charles Orders PM Sunak To Form New Cabinet

By Wondrous Nnaemeka

On Tuesday, King Charles III ordered the newly elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, to form a new cabinet quickly.

Sunak won the race for prime minister on Monday after his competitors withdrew from the contest.

The Royal Family stated in a tweet that King Charles III appointed Sunak as PM before given him the constitutional directive.

“The King received The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP at Buckingham Palace today.

“His Majesty asked him to form a new Administration. Mr. Sunak accepted His Majesty’s offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury,” it tweeted.

Reacting, the former PM,Boris Johnson, who appointed Sunak Minister of Finance when he led the government, declared he will support his administration.

“Congratulations to @RishiSunak on this historic day, this is the moment for every Conservative to give our new PM their full and wholehearted support,” Johnson tweeted.

