Boris Johnson’s Impeachment Fails As UK PM Wins Confidence Vote

The coast is now clear for Boris Johnson to continue as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

There was widespread criticism over his partying during covid-19 lockdown on May 2020.

A vote of confidence was therefore cast on Monday to decide Johnson’s fate despite apologizing for breaking lockdown rules imposed on the nation.

BBC reported that “Conservative MPs have voted in favour of Boris Johnson remaining as PM by 211 to 148”

Johnson was sure of scaling through even though several lawmakers wanted him out.

“I’ll win for you again,” he said before the vote was cast.