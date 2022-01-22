Borno Gov’t Investigates Slitting Of Student’s Throat At Maiduguri School

The Borno State Ministry of Education on Saturday announced the constitution of a five-member committee to investigate a razor blade attack on an 11-year-old student of a private school that left him with deep cut on his neck.

The student was attacked by another boarder of the college in Maiduguri and has been on admission at the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) since the incident occurred on January 16.

The Borno Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdu Umar, who confirmed the incident and arrest of a 16-year-old suspect, quoted the suspect as saying that he committed the crime so that he would be sent out of the hostel.

“The suspect was arrested and he stated that he did the act because he was not pleased being a boarding student,” Umar said.

The committee, according to a statement by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry of education, Alhaji Mohammed Abacha, is to investigate the remote causes of the incident and suggest ways to curtail its re-occurance.

The committee which has one week to submit its report, has Alhaji Sadiq Kadafur, the Ministerial Secretary of the ministry, as Chairman, and Hajiya Hadiza Nasir, the Director Quality Assurance of the ministry, as Secretary.

Other members of the committee are representatives of the Police, Department of State Security (DSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).