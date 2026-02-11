Borno Road Projects Gain Momentum Despite Security Threats

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Controller of Works in Borno State, Engr. Salihu Adamu, has assured Nigerians that the rehabilitation of the Maiduguri–Monguno Road (section one) will be completed despite persistent security and logistics challenges in the state.

Adamu, who gave the assurance during the national media tour to the project site in Maiduguri, said the Federal Ministry of Works is committed to delivering the road.

He said the road is critical to movement, security and economic activities in northern Borno.

“The Maiduguri–Monguno Road was initially awarded in 2018 to QUMECS Nigeria Limited at a contract sum of N21.73bn. It is a 105.6-kilometre project, but due to prevailing conditions and technical reviews, the project has been rescoped to flexible pavement with asphaltic concrete shoulders”, he said

According to him, the current contract sum now stands at N28.37bn, reflecting the scope adjustment and realities on the ground.

Advertisement

He disclosed that significant progress has already been made on the project.

“As I speak to you, about 5.8 kilometres of binder course have been completed. This shows that work is ongoing and progress is steady, even in the face of enormous challenges.”

He identified insecurity as the major constraint affecting the pace of work, noting that Borno State remains under emergency conditions due to insurgency.

“The biggest challenge we are facing is insecurity. There are pockets of attacks on highways, and this has forced us to adopt longer and safer routes to source construction materials”, he said.

Adamu explained that stone-based materials are being hauled from Shira in Jama’are Local Government Area of Bauchi State, a distance of about 450 kilometres from the project site, while laterite for base and sub-base is sourced from Ngamdu, near the Yobe State border, about 150 kilometres away.

Advertisement

“Because of security concerns, we cannot use some direct routes. We are forced to take longer routes, which wastes a lot of time and resources. Despite these setbacks, we are determined to deliver this project”, Adamu said.

The Project Manager for QUMECS Nigeria Limited, Engr Bukar Kadai, corroborated the controller’s remarks, confirming that the contractor remains fully back on site.

“We are on site with two active teams. One team is working on the shoulders, while the other is handling the stone base. Our major challenge is also insecurity, but we are committed to delivering the job”, he said.

Also speaking, theChairman of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Maiduguri Branch, Engr. Mohammed Shettima, said initial doubts over the project due to security concerns have been dispelled by the progress recorded.

“Honestly, we were in doubt when this project was awarded because of the insecurity. But today, we can attest that about 5.5 kilometres have been completed. That is commendable under the circumstances”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Works also commissioned the limited rehabilitation of the Kaga–Gubio Road, Sections One and Two, in Benisheik town, Borno State.

Advertisement

Adamu described the project as a critical intervention by the ministry.

“This road is very important. It has facilitated the movement of agricultural produce into Maiduguri and will significantly boost economic activities,” he said.

The NSE chairman on his part, expressed satisfaction with the quality of work on the Kaga–Gubio Road.

“We are happy with the quality of the job. It will ease movement and transportation for residents and road users,” he noted.

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Borno State Council, Abdulkaarim Haruna, who performed the commissioning on behalf of the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, said road infrastructure remains a powerful tool for empowering the people.

“Roads are a means of empowering the people. This road in Benisheik, which serves as a gateway to Maiduguri, is a very positive development”, Haruna said.

He called on other ministries to emulate the Ministry of Works and urged the media to continue sensitising Nigerians through the national media tour on ongoing government reforms and infrastructure delivery.

……………………