Boss Mustapha Merits National Honour For ‘Legendary’ Acts During Covid-19 Lockdown, Others – NIETI Chairman

Nigeria
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Boss-Mustapha
Boss Gida Mustapha, Secretary to the Government (SGF)

The Chairman, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NIETI, Olusegun Adekunle, has praised the leadership qualities of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, following the national honor he received from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Over 400 persons were conferred with national awards on Tuesday alongside Mustapha who was conferred with the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic, CFR.

In a statement, Adekunle said Mustapha deserved the honor for his selfless service to the nation.

“I have worked with him closely as a Permanent Secretary in the General Services Office and as the Secretary of the Presidential TaskForce on COVID-19. He is a dedicated and committed public officer who led by example.

“He worked tirelessly to support the President to build a lasting legacy. His team spirit and exemplary leadership demonstrated at the FEC, PTF COVID-19 are legendary,” Adekunle said.

Recall that the presidency had said that the national honors were for those who stood out in supporting Nigeria’s national interest and development as well as cohesion.

