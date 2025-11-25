Boy Defiles 11-Year-Old Neighbour’s Daughter In Lagos

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded an 18-year-old boy, Fasasi Aliamin, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s daughter.

The defendant, a fashion designer who resides at 118 Mushin Road, Isolo, Lagos, is standing trial on a three-count charge of sexual assault, defilement, and threat to life.

The plea of the defendant was not taken.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs C. M. Kushanu, ordered that he be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre pending advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 17 for mention.

The prosecutor, ASP Adegoke Ademigbuji, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on October 29 at his residence.

According to him, the defendant allegedly dragged the victim, an 11-year-old neighbour’s daughter, to his room and defiled her.

The prosecutor added that the defendant also threatened to beat the victim if she told anyone.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravene Sections 56, 137, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.