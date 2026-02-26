BPE To Commercialise Power Plants, Concession Oyan Dam

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has unveiled its 2026 strategic work plan, which includes the commercialisation of two National Integrated Power Plants (NIPPs), the concession of Oyan Dam, and several asset optimisation initiatives across the oil and gas sector.

The portfolio of fifteen strategic projects is projected to generate N189.1bn in revenue, reflecting the Bureau’s commitment to fiscal consolidation and reduced reliance on debt financing.

Speaking at an event in Abuja, the Director-General of BPE, Ayodeji A. Gbeleyi, said the initiatives are designed not only to raise revenue but also to enhance operational efficiency, attract investment, and stimulate job creation.

“Beyond revenue generation, these transactions are structured to unlock stranded value, deepen the capital market, and support the government’s economic diversification agenda,” Gbeleyi said, noting that the Bureau contributed N185bn to the Federal Government Treasury in 2025, supporting macroeconomic stability.

Represented by the Director, Industries and Services, Mr. Toibudeen Oduniyi, Gbeleyi also highlighted the opportunities in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector.

“Our ongoing initiative to lease four coal blocks will move these assets from dormancy to productive exploitation, creating value and supporting non-oil GDP expansion,” he said.

The BPE chief emphasised the role of reform programmes such as the Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP) and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiatives in bridging infrastructure gaps. “We continue to develop and upgrade strategic infrastructure, strengthen sector governance, and accelerate inclusive growth,” he added.

Gbeleyi also spoke on resolving legacy disputes that have historically constrained asset performance and investor confidence.

“Through sustained engagement with the Office of the Honourable Attorney-General and other relevant institutions, we have made significant progress in arbitration matters and longstanding litigations.

Alternative dispute resolution mechanisms have yielded measurable financial and relational benefits, reinforcing policy stability,” he explained.

He noted that the Bureau is working closely with government stakeholders and development finance institutions to create a pipeline of catalytic PPP projects across sectors including energy, transport, agriculture, housing, and ICT.

“Our approach is anchored on policy predictability, legal clarity, commercial viability, and stakeholder alignment to maximize long-term value,” he said.

Gbeleyi stressed that Nigeria’s journey toward a US$1 trillion economy demands fiscal discipline, institutional strengthening, and a vibrant private sector.

“BPE remains committed to delivering reforms that are transparent, accountable, and aligned with national development priorities,” he said.

He also urged financial journalists to continue collaborating with the Bureau in providing accurate reporting. “Responsible financial journalism strengthens market confidence, educates investors, and fosters informed public discourse,” he added.