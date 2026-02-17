BPP Strengthens Anti-Corruption Efforts With Officer Training

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) says it has trained 800 procurement officers to strengthen transparency and prevent corruption in government procurement processes.

The bureau said this in a statement by Zira Nagga, Head, Press and Public Relations, BPP, in Abuja

Nagga said that the training was part of the Mandatory Continuous Public Procurement Capacity Development Training Programme (MCPPCDTP).

Meanwhile, the Director-General of BPP, Dr Adebowale Adedokun, said the training was aimed at updating officers’ knowledge and enhancing compliance with procurement processes.

Adedokun said that the initiative aligned with the Public Procurement Act (PPA) 2007 and prioritised capacity building to ensure efficient and effective procurement processes.

“We are not fighting corruption in procurement; we are preventing corruption.

“The training is part of BPP’s efforts to professionalise the procurement ecosystem and improve service delivery,” he said.

He said that the bureau was collaborating with six universities to produce academically grounded procurement professionals, which include graduates in Environmental Standards and Social Enhancement Standards nodes.

Adedokun said that the bureau was also engaging with civil society organisations and stakeholders to drive transparency and accountability.

He said that the Tinubu administration had prioritised capacity building to ensure that procurement processes were handled at the right time, in the right place, and in the right quantity.

According to him, although over 1,600 officers applied for Batch A and Batch B 2025, only 800 who met the eligibility criteria were selected.

He urged participants to submit improvement reports to their organisations and to BPP before final results were released