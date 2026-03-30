BPP Tasks INEC On Procurement, Electoral Integrity

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The Director-General, Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr Adebowale Adedokun, has urged INEC to strengthen its procurement systems to safeguard the integrity of elections in the country.

Adedokun made the call in his keynote address at a capacity-building programme for national electoral commissioners and INEC management on Monday in Lagos.

The workshop was organised by INEC with support from Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS).

He said credible elections depended on sound procurement, describing it as central to public trust and national stability.

“Elections are not just events—they are the foundation upon which public trust and national stability are built. And at the center of credible elections lies procurement.

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“When procurement goes right, nobody notices. But when procurement goes wrong, the entire nation feels it.

“This is why procurement is not a back-office function; it is a national security function,” the DG said

He said procurement reforms align with ongoing government policies aimed at strengthening institutions and restoring public confidence.

“Procurement sits right at the centre of this transformation, enabling fair competition and public scrutiny.

“As transparency deepens, public trust grows, competition improves, and legitimacy is strengthened,” he said.

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The DG said reforms anchored on transparency, competition, efficiency and digital transformation had saved over N1.1trn through price intelligence.

“Procurement must deliver the right goods, of the right quality, at the right time and price.

“Technology is no longer optional; it is foundational to accountability and efficiency,” he said.

He stressed the importance of capacity building for procurement workers, noting that over 2,700 officers had been certified under the National Procurement Certification Programme.

“A procurement system cannot outperform the people who operate it.

“Building strong systems requires sustained investment in skills and ethical standards,” he added.

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Adedokun warned that technology procurement risks, vendor dependency and supply chain disruptions could undermine elections if not addressed.

“Technology has transformed elections, but it has also introduced new vulnerabilities.

“Technology must strengthen democracy—not endanger it,” he said.

He cautioned against reliance on single vendors, saying it threatened institutional independence.

“Vendor dependency is a silent but dangerous risk in election procurement.

“A resilient democracy must never outsource its sovereignty,” he said.

The DG also raised concerns over global supply chain disruptions affecting electoral timelines.

“Elections operate on strict timelines; they cannot wait for delayed shipments.

“Supply chain resilience is no longer optional—it is mission-critical,” he said.

He called for early planning, supplier diversification and stronger local manufacturing to mitigate risks.

Adedokun urged INEC to prioritise transparency and discipline in procurement processes to boost credibility.

“Transparent procurement builds trust. Reliable technology builds confidence. This is what Nigerians expect and what the future requires.

“Every election is a test of the systems behind it. When we get procurement right, history remembers success,” he said.

Speaking, the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Joash Amupitan, called for stronger procurement systems to enhance electoral credibility.

Amupitan’s speech was delivered by a National Commissioner, Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu.

He thanked KAS for the partnership, saying it “reflects a shared commitment to strengthening institutions, improving administrative standards, and reinforcing democratic governance.”

The chairman described procurement as critical but fragile, noting that it determines how public resources translate into outcomes affecting efficiency, fairness and public trust.

He identified key risks, saying, “We typically see three types of challenges: time pressure, complexity, and external influence in procurement processes.

“These challenges are not unique to Nigeria. Globally, even regulated systems have faced procurement scandals,” he said.

Amupitan stressed that risks could not be eliminated entirely, adding that “systems must be robust enough to manage them effectively.”

He emphasised continuous learning, saying, “Capacity-building ensures procurement is not only rule-based but also principle-driven.”

Highlighting INEC’s role, he said, “Procurement is not just an administrative function—it is a democratic function essential to electoral credibility.”

Amupitan urged participants to engage actively, noting, “Strong institutions are built through everyday decisions taken with integrity, professionalism and responsibility.”

In his welcome remark, the Resident Representative of Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) in Nigeria, Mr Tobias Ruettershoff,reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to institutional strengthening.

Ruettershoff expressed appreciation to INEC, saying, “We are truly grateful for the trust that INEC has placed in us.

“This cooperation is not only about organising a workshop—it reflects a shared commitment to strengthening institutions and reinforcing democratic governance.

“Initiatives like this send a strong signal that institutions are willing to learn, adapt and continuously improve.”

He described procurement as vital, saying it is one of the most critical and fragile functions within any public institution.”

The representative also stressed the need for training and retraining of procurement officers.

Ruettershoff said, “Trainings and re-training are essential because institutions evolve and rules are updated.

“Procurement is not just an administrative function—it is a democratic function essential to electoral integrity.”