BPP To Sanction Errant Accountants Under New Agreement With ICAN

The Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and ethical standards in Nigeria’s public procurement system.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Monday by Zira Nagga, Head of Press and Public Relations at BPP, the agreement is designed to strengthen public financial management and ensure value for money in government spending.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Director-General of BPP, Dr. Adebowale Adedokun, described the partnership as a milestone in Nigeria’s procurement reform efforts.

He noted that public procurement serves as the “fulcrum of all professionalism,” bringing together various professional bodies into an ecosystem that supports national development.

Adedokun explained that under the MoU, the bureau could report errant accountants to ICAN for disciplinary action.

According to him, the measure is expected to enhance accountability and ensure that professionals found wanting in the discharge of their duties are sanctioned appropriately.

In his remarks, ICAN President Haruna Yahaya pledged the institute’s full support in helping the bureau achieve its mandate.

He identified four key focus areas of the partnership as value for money, strict discipline, national savings, and capacity development.

“The reward for hard work is more work,” Yahaya said, expressing optimism that the collaboration would deliver significant benefits for the country.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by representatives of both organisations.