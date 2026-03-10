Brace Up For Complex Consumer Protection Disputes, CJN Urges Judges

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and Chairman of the Board of Governors of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has urged judicial officers across the country to prepare for increasingly complex disputes arising from competition and consumer protection matters.

The CJN made the call on Tuesday while declaring open the Strategic Judicial Training on Competition and Consumer Protection Law organised by the NJI in collaboration with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) in Abuja.

The training programme, themed “Addressing Legal and Adjudicatory Issues in Competition and Consumer Protection under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act, 2018,” was held at the Andrew Otutu Obaseki Auditorium of the NJI.

In her keynote address, Kekere-Ekun emphasised the crucial role of the FCCPC within Nigeria’s regulatory framework, noting that the commission serves as a safeguard against anti-competitive practices, market distortions and unfair business conduct.

She said the commission also plays a vital role in protecting consumer interests across key sectors of the economy, including finance, telecommunications, transportation, energy, healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

According to the Chief Justice, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act (FCCPA) provides consumers with the legal backing to seek redress directly from the courts without first exhausting administrative processes.

“The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act empowers consumers to seek redress directly from the courts without first exhausting administrative mechanisms,” she said, citing Sections 146(1) and 146(2) of the Act.

Justice Kekere-Ekun explained that this provision underscores the importance of the judiciary in enforcing consumer rights and maintaining the integrity of market systems.

“This legislative design underscores the importance of judicial readiness to address disputes arising under the Act,” she added.

The CJN described competition and consumer protection law as one of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving areas of legal practice, warning that emerging developments are likely to increase the volume and complexity of cases before Nigerian courts.

She pointed to emerging issues such as greenwashing litigation, regulatory gaps in digital markets and growing demand for collective consumer redress as new challenges that would require judicial attention.

According to her, these developments may place additional pressure on court dockets and demand deeper expertise from judicial officers handling such matters.

To address the anticipated increase in disputes, Justice Kekere-Ekun advocated the wider use of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) and Online Dispute Resolution (ODR) mechanisms.

She said the adoption of such mechanisms could significantly improve the efficiency of the consumer protection system, reduce congestion in courts and enhance access to justice for consumers.

The CJN also highlighted the growing influence of digital technologies and Artificial Intelligence in shaping modern market dynamics and consumer protection issues.

While acknowledging the benefits of technological advancement, she cautioned that the use of AI and digital systems could also pose significant risks, including data exploitation, algorithmic manipulation of consumer choices, privacy violations and the spread of misleading information.

Kekere-Ekun commended the FCCPC for what she described as proactive initiatives aimed at strengthening consumer protection and regulatory oversight.

She specifically highlighted the establishment of a National Digital Traceability Portal designed to enhance supply chain transparency and consumer protection, as well as the commission’s regulation of digital lending under the Digital, Electronic, Online or Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations (DEON) 2025.

According to her, these initiatives demonstrate the growing importance of regulatory innovation in addressing emerging market challenges.

The training programme features sessions on digital markets, data exploitation, fintech and comparative perspectives on competition adjudication.

Kekere-Ekun said the sessions are intended to equip judicial officers with the necessary knowledge and practical skills required to effectively adjudicate complex competition and consumer protection disputes.

She encouraged participants to actively engage in the deliberations and take advantage of the expertise provided by facilitators and discussants.

The Chief Justice also commended the NJI Education Committee, chaired by John Inyang Okoro, the Administrator of the institute, Bola A. Adejumo, and the Executive Vice Chairman of the FCCPC, Tunji Bello, for their efforts in organising the training.