Brake Failure Kills Tricycle Operator In Lagos

A tricycle operator on Wednesday died, while two others were seriously injured in a multiple-vehicle crash that occurred at Ekoro Junction inward Ile-Iwe, Lagos.

According to the spokesperson of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Mr Adebayo Taofiq, the accident involved a six-tyre trailer with registration number AGL 514 XD, a Honda Pilot (FST 992 DV), a Toyota Camry (EKY 753 JA), and an unregistered tricycle.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the crash was caused by a mechanical brake failure in the fully loaded trailer.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which crushed the tricycle beyond recognition before colliding with the Honda Pilot.

The trailer then crossed the median and rammed into a Toyota Camry and a nearby property in the opposite lane.

“Preliminary investigations by security operatives revealed that the calamity was triggered by a mechanical brake failure in the fully loaded trailer, whose driver consequently lost operational control of the vehicle.

“The trailer, in its uncontrollable descent, crushed the tricycle beyond recognition before colliding with a Honda Pilot and eventually vaulting over the median to smash into a Toyota Camry and adjacent property on the opposing lane.

“Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) arrived at the scene with remarkable alacrity, exhibiting commendable professionalism and efficiency. They promptly rescued two severely trapped victims after confirming the instantaneous death of the tricycle operator.

“The accident scene was immediately cordoned off to forestall secondary incidents and facilitate a seamless emergency operation,” Adebayo said in a statement.

He stated that LASTMA operatives also notified the police and the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SHEMU).

Officers from the Ile-Epo Police Division later took the deceased and the injured victims to the General Hospital, Ile-Epo, for medical attention and documentation.

To ease traffic congestion during the rescue operation, Adebayo said LASTMA officials diverted vehicles through Iyana-Meran via Ajasa Command and later reopened the road after the wreckage was cleared. The involved vehicles were moved to the Ile-Epo Police Station for further investigation.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, described the crash as tragic and preventable, urging motorists, especially operators of articulated vehicles, to maintain their vehicles regularly and comply with traffic rules.

He expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and wished the injured victims a quick recovery, stressing that reckless driving and poor vehicle maintenance remain major causes of avoidable road accidents in Lagos.

THE WHISTLER reports that a yet-to-be-identified man died late Sunday night in a lone accident involving a Nissan saloon car with registration number LND 738 FQ that occurred in the Oniru area of Lagos.

Preliminary investigations by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) revealed that the vehicle’s brakes failed while it was moving at top speed, causing it to somersault several times before crashing into a streetlight.