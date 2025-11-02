Brass Gas Project Execution Will Boost Nigeria’s Industrialisation Drive — FG

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The federal government has restated its commitment to advancing the Brass Gas Projects as part of efforts to accelerate industrialization through gas utilization.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, gave the assurance at a two-day All-Party Stakeholders’ Workshop on the Brass Projects held in Abuja.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesman, Louis Iba, Ekpo said the Brass Methanol Plant, Gas Processing Plant and the Brass Free Zone Infrastructure would collectively form the core of the proposed Brass Oil and Gas City in Bayelsa State.

“The Ministry of Petroleum Resources (Gas) remains fully committed to supporting the Brass Projects through policy facilitation, regulatory coordination, and stakeholder engagement,” he said.

“We are particularly focused on ensuring that frameworks such as gas supply and offtake agreements, licensing, and infrastructure integration are streamlined and bankable.”

He urged stakeholders to channel discussions toward practical outcomes, define responsibilities, identify and close existing gaps, and create a clear roadmap for achieving full financial close and eventual project commencement.

Ekpo added that the successful execution of the Brass Gas Projects would strengthen Nigeria’s gas-industrialisation agenda while delivering significant socioeconomic benefits to the Niger Delta through job creation, infrastructure development, and community empowerment.

He commended the synergy among partner organisations, including Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Company Limited, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Renaissance Joint Venture, Afreximbank, and other financiers, for their sustained collaboration toward making the project a reality.

The statement noted that all stakeholders — including NNPC Ltd., Renaissance JV, the Bayelsa State Government, host communities, Trafigura (product offtaker), and the EPC contractor, China Road and Bridge Corporation, reaffirmed their commitment to jointly achieving financial close and ensuring timely execution.

Representing Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, the state’s Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Dr. Ebieri Jones, assured that the state remains ready to provide a peaceful and investor-friendly environment.

He said the state’s support is based on the project’s potential to create jobs and stimulate economic growth across the region.

Similarly, the Managing Director of Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Company Ltd., Chief Ben Okoye, praised the renewed commitment of the Federal Government, saying the Brass Methanol and Gas Processing Plants would generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, foster technology transfer, and stimulate related industries throughout the Niger Delta.

He described the initiative as “a model of productive partnership between government, private investors, and host communities,” urging all parties to remain focused on early completion.