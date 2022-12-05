Brazil To Meet Croatia After Trashing South Korea

Brazil are set to Meet Croatia after defeating South Korea 4-1.
The South American giant were sensational in their duel with South Korea.
Brazil are running a two- decade draught without lifting the World Cup.
Neymar’s pass which Vinicius Junior took a touch before landing a sensationally sidefoot into the net got the opener for the Seleção.
Richarlison got kicked in the 18-yard box and the spot kick was taken by Neymar.
Another outrageous skill from Richarlison got them their third in the 29th minute.
Paqueta made it 4-0 after striking the ball into the bottom left.
But South Korea’s Paik got his team a consolation goal to end the match 4-1.
Brazil are heading to the quater-finals where they will face Croatio who beat Japan on penalties.