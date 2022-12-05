Brazil To Meet Croatia After Trashing South Korea

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Brazil are set to Meet Croatia after defeating South Korea 4-1.

The South American giant were sensational in their duel with South Korea.

Brazil are running a two- decade draught without lifting the World Cup.

Neymar’s pass which Vinicius Junior took a touch before landing a sensationally sidefoot into the net got the opener for the Seleção.

Richarlison got kicked in the 18-yard box and the spot kick was taken by Neymar.

Another outrageous skill from Richarlison got them their third in the 29th minute.

Paqueta made it 4-0 after striking the ball into the bottom left.

But South Korea’s Paik got his team a consolation goal to end the match 4-1.

Brazil are heading to the quater-finals where they will face Croatio who beat Japan on penalties.