Brazil To Meet Croatia After Trashing South Korea

Football
By Ukpe Philip

Brazil are set to Meet Croatia after defeating South Korea 4-1.

The South American giant were sensational in their duel with South Korea.

Brazil are running a two- decade draught without lifting the World Cup.

Neymar’s pass which Vinicius Junior took a touch before landing a sensationally sidefoot into the net got the opener for the Seleção.

Richarlison got kicked in the 18-yard box and the spot kick was taken by Neymar.

Another outrageous skill from Richarlison got them their third in the 29th minute.

Paqueta made it 4-0 after striking the ball into the bottom left.

But South Korea’s Paik got his team a consolation goal to end the match 4-1.

Brazil are heading to the quater-finals where they will face Croatio who beat Japan on penalties.

