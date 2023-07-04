Brazilian Wonderkid Angelo Set To Sign 6-Year Contract With Chelsea This Week

Chelsea FC have earmarked at least €15m for Brazilian talent Ângelo Gabriel Borges, popularly called Ângelo.

According to reports, Angelo will complete his medicals this week and pen a six-year deal with the London club.

The 18-year-old is a forward with sensational dribbling skills. He has made 129 senior appearances for Santos.

“Understand Brazilian talent Ângelo will travel to England this week in order to complete medical tests and then sign six-year deal as a new Chelsea player.

Santos Wonderkid, Angelo Gabriel

“All documents are in place with Santos set to receive €15m fee,” said sports journalist, Fabrizo Romano.

Santos is the Brazilian talents’ breeding club that produced Neymar Jr and Pele.

At the age of 15 and 308 days, the forward was handed his debut away at Fluminense at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana Stadium.

Angelo Gabriel and Neymar

At that age, he became the youngest player in the history of the national championship, exceeding the record of Brazilian legend Pele.

The wonder kid broke another record in April 2021 to emerge as the youngest goal scorer in the history of the Copa Libertadores.

He achieved the feat at the age of 16 years and 105 days. He has scored 5 goals.

Born in 2004, Angelo signed a three-year deal with Santos which will expire by 2024.

Angelo was sometimes attracted by Barcelona who still have a right of refusal.

Also, Milan had eyed the wonder kid and were ready to dish out €20m for the 18-year-old.