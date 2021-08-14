BREAKING: 15 Feared Dead As Gunmen Open Fire On Travellers In Jos North

About fifteen travellers are feared killed in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State following gunmen attack on the vehicles conveying them.

The attack, which reportedly involved about five 18-seat buses, occurred along Rukuba road in the LGA on Saturday.

The spokesperson of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Ubah Ogaba, has confirmed the incident to journalists.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Simon Lalong vowed to ensure that the culprits are apprehended and dealt with according to law.

Lalong’s reaction was contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Makut Macham, in Jos.

He said security agencies had been drafted to restore calm in the area and also identify and arrest the perpetrators.

Governor Lalong said he had directed the Secretary to the Government of the State, Danladi Abok-Atu, to visit the area to assess the situation and ensure that those injured received adequate medical attention.