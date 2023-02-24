Breaking: 2023 Presidential Election Faces More Hurdles As Labour Party Logo Missing From Ondo Ballot Paper
The 2023 presidential election is facing fresh hurdles as the logo of the Labour Party is missing from the ballot paper delivered to Ondo State for election.
The party raised the alarm as soon as it got wind of the development after inspection on Friday, less than 24 hours to the election.
Agbaje Abiodun, State Secretary, at a press briefing in Akure, the state capital revealed that “There is an omission of our party logo on the ballots brought by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the National Assembly (Senate and House of Representatives) elections.”
He vowed to challenge the action of INEC in court if it went ahead to conduct the election as scheduled without amendments.
The electoral act provides clear indications as to how elections could be canceled.
Details later…