BREAKING: Adamawa REC Suspended, Warned To Stay Away From INEC Office

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa Ari, following the confusion that trailed his declaration of Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) as Adamawa State governor-elect while the collation of results was still ongoing.

Advertisement

The commission in a letter signed by its secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony directed that the INEC administrative secretary should take full charge of the state office with immediate effect

“I hereby convey the Commission’s decision that you (Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Adamawa State should stay away from the Commission’s office in Adamawa State immediately until further notice. The Administrative Secretary has been directed to take full charge of INEC, Adamawa State with immediate effect,” the letter read.

In declaring the results, Ari had usurped the duties and powers of the Returning Officer, Prof Mohammed Mele.

Subsequently, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended the exercise and summoned the REC to Abuja for questioning.